Jody A. Miller, 56, of Connellsville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Harmon House Care Center. Jody was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School, Class of 1982. She continued to further her education and attended Penn State University, LaRoche University and Westmoreland County Community College, where she achieved several degrees in various fields. Jody was a skilled artist and applied those skills to sketching and painting pictures. Jody enjoyed spending time with her various nieces and nephews, and it brought her immense joy watching them learn and grow over the years. Jody is survived by her sisters and brother, nieces and nephews and will be sadly missed. Jody was predeceased by her mother Virginia Booterbaugh and brother William Booterbaugh. There will be no public viewing or visitation. Private services are being held under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033. To sign the online guest registry visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com



Published in Daily Courier on Sep. 9, 2020.
