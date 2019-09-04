|
Joe A. Rega, 94, of Everson, died peacefully Monday afternoon, Sept. 2, 2019, in Scottdale Manor and Rehabilitation Care Center, surrounded in love by his family.
He was born Aug. 10, 1925, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Joseph and Theresa Colianni Rega.
Joe was a faithful member of the Partner Parish, St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Scottdale, where he served as a eucheristic minister and a former parish council member and past president of the parish Holy Name Society, Deanery VII Holy Name Society, and the Greensburg Diocesan Holy Name Union, and he served as Regional Vice President of the National Holy Name Society. He was a former member of Greensburg Diocesan Pastoral Council. He also served on the parish building, church and education committees and was also instrumental with implementation of Cursillo Movement in the Greensburg Diocese. He was a member of the Catholic Knights, Council #1127.
Joe was the owner and operator of Joe Rega Shoe Clinic in Everson. He was a retired supervisor of Brown Boveri Electric, Greensburg. He was a member of Brown Beveri Management Club.
Joe was a member of the Sons Of Italy Club, Scottdale, and former member of the fireman's club and the Mt. Pleasant American Legion.
Joe is survived by his wife of 34 years, Imogene Slaughter Siwula Rega, whom he married Nov. 9, 1984; his children, Joseph A. Rega and wife Diane of Scottdale, Anthony A. Rega and wife Saundra of Irwin, Michael P. Siwula and wife Patty of Scottdale, Dean Siwula and wife Debbie of Scottdale, Jayne Wisniewski and husband John of Everson,
Karen Lape and husband Kevin of Dickerson Run, and Walter J. Siwula III and wife Donna of Mt. Pleasant; 21 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond Rega of Decatur, Ga.; and Faye Tomie and husband Robert of Lilburn, Ga.
In addition to his parents, Joe will once again be reunited with his first wife, Virginia Shandorf Rega (Dec. 6, 1982); and two brothers, Richard A. Rega (1991) and Ronald A. Rega (Sept. 16, 1987).
Family and friends are cordially invited from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Prayers of Transfer will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home, with his funeral Mass to follow in the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Scottdale, with the Rev. Daniel Mahoney, administrator, as Celebrant.
Committal services and interment will follow in St. John Parish Cemetery, Scottdale.
The funeral home doors will be locked between visiting hours.
