Joel Anthony "Sonny" Barko Sr., 81, of RuffsDale, passed away at 3:50 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. Sonny was born June 25, 1938, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Louis Anthony Barko and Pauline Elizabeth (Sinkovec) Keck.He was married to Clara Mae "Tame" (Bowman) Barko, who passed away Nov. 13, 2001.Sonny was a devoted father and grandfather. He was a graduate of East Huntingdon High School, Class of 1956, and was employed as a mechanic for many years with Graft Chrysler Plymouth in Scottdale. Years ago, he worked for Joseph Martinsek Motor Sales, Lochinger Chevrolet, and at the Volkswagen of America plant in New Stanton. He was an active member of the Tri-Town Sportsman's Association and the NRA. Sonny enjoyed metal detecting, hunting, fishing, and was an avid gardener.Sonny will be sadly missed by his loving family: his four children, Joel Anthony Barko and wife Linda of Bullskin Township, Lisa Ann Fox and fiancé Tim Dillinger of Mt. Pleasant, Joey Barko of Charleston, S.C., and Kathy Dill and husband Henry "Pickle" Dill of Ruffsdale; his four grandchildren, Dan Fox of Connellsville, Kayla Barko of Bullskin Township, Devin Fox and wife Brittany of Glenshaw, and Kelly Barko of Pittsburgh; his sister, Nancy Brashear of Belle Vernon; his stepsister, Regina Feniello and husband Bob of Connellsville; his half-sister, Margie Halkowitz and husband Ron of Brownsville; his half-brother, Dennis Barko and wife Pam of Bullskin Township; and numerous nieces and nephews.Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887- 5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Alverton Cemetery, with the Rev. Father Rick Kosisko officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Tri-Town Sportsman's Association, 2312 Hunter Road, Greensburg, PA 15601.Love lasts forever!
Published in Daily Courier on May 19, 2020.