John B. Rogacki, 76 of Mount Pleasant died Friday April 5, 2019 in Allegheny General Hospital.

He was born Oct. 14, 1942 in Mount Pleasant, a son of the late John W. and Florence Quashnock Rogacki.

John was a 1960 graduate of the former Ramsay High School. He attended Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, and the University of Pittsburgh.

He retired as the facilities/ plant manager and director of operations at the Amcel Center (former Modulus).

John was a Vietnam veteran having served throughout Southeast Asia as a member of the U.S. Navy (Seabees), Mobile Construction BATT. 3.

He was an honorary life member of Medic 10 and a member of the Mount Pleasant American Legion, VFW, VFW Honor Guard, Mount Pleasant Fireman's Club, the Mount Pleasant Historical Society and member of the former BPO Elks of Mount Pleasant.

John was a current member and vice president of the Mount Pleasant Borough Council.

He was also a 32 degree mason having been a member of the Marion Lodge No. 562 F&AM and the Coudersport Consistory Valley.

John was also a member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church of Mount Pleasant. Among his hobbies, John enjoyed camping and hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Heller Rogacki; children, John Rogacki and Adriane of Portland, Ore., Joseph Kachinko and his wife Heather of Nashville, Teen. and Jonella Creighton of Baltimore, Md.; four grandchildren, Jacob Kachinko, Lillian Rose Rogacki-DeKalb and Hunter and Taylor Kliner; and his sister Judith Collins and her husband Ed of Greensburg.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant, where a Blessing Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X R.C. Church with the Rev. Teodoro A. Cortezano as celebrant. A Parish Wake Service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday in the

Interment will be private. Military Honors will be accorded by the Mount Pleasant VFW and American Legion Honor Guard. A Parish Wake Service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Monday in the funeral home.

