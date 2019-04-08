Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-3800
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Wake
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Rogacki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John B. Rogacki


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John B. Rogacki Obituary

John B. Rogacki, 76 of Mount Pleasant died Friday April 5, 2019 in Allegheny General Hospital.

He was born Oct. 14, 1942 in Mount Pleasant, a son of the late John W. and Florence Quashnock Rogacki.

John was a 1960 graduate of the former Ramsay High School. He attended Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, and the University of Pittsburgh.

He retired as the facilities/ plant manager and director of operations at the Amcel Center (former Modulus).

John was a Vietnam veteran having served throughout Southeast Asia as a member of the U.S. Navy (Seabees), Mobile Construction BATT. 3.

He was an honorary life member of Medic 10 and a member of the Mount Pleasant American Legion, VFW, VFW Honor Guard, Mount Pleasant Fireman's Club, the Mount Pleasant Historical Society and member of the former BPO Elks of Mount Pleasant.

John was a current member and vice president of the Mount Pleasant Borough Council.

He was also a 32 degree mason having been a member of the Marion Lodge No. 562 F&AM and the Coudersport Consistory Valley.

John was also a member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church of Mount Pleasant. Among his hobbies, John enjoyed camping and hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Heller Rogacki; children, John Rogacki and Adriane of Portland, Ore., Joseph Kachinko and his wife Heather of Nashville, Teen. and Jonella Creighton of Baltimore, Md.; four grandchildren, Jacob Kachinko, Lillian Rose Rogacki-DeKalb and Hunter and Taylor Kliner; and his sister Judith Collins and her husband Ed of Greensburg.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant, where a Blessing Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X R.C. Church with the Rev. Teodoro A. Cortezano as celebrant. A Parish Wake Service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday in the

Interment will be private. Military Honors will be accorded by the Mount Pleasant VFW and American Legion Honor Guard. A Parish Wake Service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Monday in the funeral home.

To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooks funeral homes.com

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now