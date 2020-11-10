John B. Severi, 94, of Scottdale, passed away Saturday afternoon, Nov. 7, 2020, at Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant

He was born Dec. 22, 1925, in Perryopolis, the son of the late Olive Orsini.

John was a longtime and faithful member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Scottdale, as well as serving as an usher for more than 30 years, and was a member of the church's former dartball league and St. Paul Vincent DePaul Society.

He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army Air Force from November 1945 to September 1948, where he was a control tower operator and attained the rank of corporal.

In 1950, John was employed with U.S. Steel Union Railroad, serving as a conductor for 35 years.

John was a life member of the Scottdale VFW, where he was past commander.

In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling and reading and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan.

John is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him: his loving and devoted children, Deborah J. McGinnis and husband James of Connellsville, Donna M. Sofranko and husband Jeffrey of Mt. Pleasant, and John B. Severi, Jr. and wife Sandra of Scottdale; his five grandchildren,

Eric McGinnis, Brandon and Nathaniel Sofranko, Cynthia Severi and John B. Severi III; and his brother, Alfred Orsini and wife Catherine of Perryopolis.

In addition to his mother, John was preceded in death by his wife, Clara R. Martinowsky Severi (April 29, 2018); infant, Cynthia Ann Severi in 1954; and sister, Caroline Kalinowski (June 3, 2018).

John's family will greet friends from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 W. Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.

His funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Scottdale, with Fr. Elmer Alforque as celebrant.

Everyone, please go directly to the church.

Committal services and interment will follow in the Parish Cemetery, Scottdale.

Military honors will be bestowed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home by the Everson Honor Guard.

You are REQUIRED to a have a mask on to enter the funeral home for visitation, and please use social distancing.

