John C. Kowalczyk, 91, of Connellsville, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.
He was born June 6, 1928, in Everson, a son of the late Michael and Mary Kowalczyk of Everson.
John was a graduate of the former Scottdale High School. He was retired from R.E. Uptegraff of Scottdale. John was an avid golfer and member of the Everson Golf League and Everson PAK League, in which he won numerous tournaments, the Pleasant Valley Country Club, and the BPO Elks #503 of Connellsville. He was a lifelong member of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, and he was a musician, having played for the Ted Wick Orchestra for many years. John was a Pittsburgh sports enthusiast and an avid cook and baker.
He is survived by his children, Diane Kowalczyk Pennline and her husband Robert of Mt. Pleasant, Dr. Timothy Kowalczyk and his wife Michelle of Greensburg, and Mark Kowalczyk and his wife Monique of Altoona; two grandsons, Anthony Pennline and his wife Kate and Drew Pennline and his wife Ali; and his great-grandchildren, Jack, Emi and Oliver.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Flora Sandusky Kowalczyk in 1992; his siblings, Josephine Szelc, Anne Cable, Gladys Rugg, Connie Curtis Frank Kowalczyk, and Sally Mathews.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where a Blessing Service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by a funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, with the Rev. Paul Lisik as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Dr. Albert Enany, Dr. Richard Tiberio, Dr. Richard Lynn, and Dr. Mark Williams and the nursing staff at Frick Hospital for their care of John during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Excela Health Home Hospice in memory of John C. Kowalczyk.
