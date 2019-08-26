|
John Clinton "J.C." May, 86, a lifelong resident of Mill Run, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 23, 2109 in the Maple Valley Personal Care Home, Indiana, Pa.
He was born Sept. 25, 1932 in Mill Run. a son of the late Gilbert E. and Martha Firestone May.
J.C. was the owner/operator of J.C. May Lumber Company.
He was a member of the Mill Run United Methodist Church and a lifelong member of the Gideons.
J.C. loved horses and was very active in horse pulling and the Appalachian Wagon Train.
J.C. will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving children John D. May and wife Judy, Roger May and wife Nancy, and Ray E. May and wife Kim, all of Mill Run, and Lynae Williams and husband John of Indiana, Pa.; his 14 grandchildren; his 12 great grandchildren; his brother Laird May of Mill Run; and his sister Marie Hay and husband Ralph of Mill Run.
In addition to his parents J.C. was predeceased by his wife Shirley M. Kalp May on March 4, 2015.
Family and friends will be received from 2-9 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, the hour of a funeral service, in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft (724-455-2310) with Rev. Thomas Bonomo officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in the Indian Creek Baptist Cemetery, Mill Run.
In lieu of flowers. the family suggests donations be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 134, Wickhaven, PA, 15492, in memory of John C. May.
To leave a message or send condolences, please visit the website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.