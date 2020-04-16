Home

John C. Rutherford Obituary

John C. Rutherford, 53, of Connellsville, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020.

He was born Dec. 24, 1966, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late William and Cindy Rutherford.

John was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School and worked for Summerhill Tube. John's true passion was hunting and fishing, and he enjoyed camping and hanging out with friends and his loyal dog, Tyson.

John is survived by his siblings, Lisa Trump and husband Dave of Dunbar, William Rutherford of Connellsville, Scott Rutherford of Connellsville, and Robert Bruck of Mt. Pleasant; nephew, Justin Trump; nieces, Kristina Keifer and husband Blair, and Cindy Rutherford; great-nieces, Kylee Trump, Makayla Trump, Maddalynn Keifer and Alyssa Keifer; and a great-nephew, Bryson Keifer.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public viewing or visitation. Private services were held in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.

