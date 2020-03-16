Home

Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, Inc.
603 N Gallatin Ave Ext
Uniontown, PA 15401
(724) 437-2756
John D. Beal


1963 - 2020
John D. Beal Obituary

John D. "JD" Beal, 56, of Uniontown passed away at home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

He was born Sept. 11, 1963, in Connellsville, Pa., son of the late Jack D. and Mary M. (Cotterino) Beal. JD was a recycler and enjoyed working on cars.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Marlene

(Clarke) Beal; daughters, Shawnna and Samantha Beal; and grandson, Jayson Beal. One brother survives and one brother is deceased.

Services are private. Announcement is being handled by Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home of Uniontown. Personal written tributes are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.

