John D. Stone, 55, of Dawson (Lower Tyrone Township), passed away at 12:43 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. John was born June 19, 1965, in Connellsville, a son of the late David T. and Mary Catherine (Bryner) Stone.

John was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He worked as an office and field manager for Weeds No More in Waltersburg and was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School, Class of 1983. He was a faithful member of the Tyrone Presbyterian Church where he played dartball. He also played dartball with the Grindstone Volunteer Fire Department. John was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and the NRA. He enjoyed attending the Elk Federation banquets with his brother-in-law, Russell Martin. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, restoring trucks, and was proud of his service to his country as a veteran of the U.S. Army during peacetime.

John will be sadly missed by his loving family, his two daughters, Susan Lynn Travalena and husband Matthew of Dawson and Stephanie Stone and fiancé Jesse Shivers of Johnstown; his four grandchildren, Paisley, Zachary,

Bennett, and Finn; and his siblings, Richard Wills, of Dawson, Barbara Steindl, of Connellsville, Larry Wills, of Ford City, Patty and Russell Martin, Kathryn Stone, and Ronald Stone. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Scott Stone and Wilbert Wills.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the RALPH E. GALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 501 RAILROAD ST., DAWSON (724-529-2611 / www.fergusonfunerals.com). At the request of the decedent there will be no viewing, visitation, or service. Memorials may be made to: Rocky Mountain Elk Federation. https://www.rmef.org/donate/donation-packages/ or by calling 1-800-225- 5355. Love Lasts Forever!