1/
John D. Stone
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John D. Stone, 55, of Dawson (Lower Tyrone Township), passed away at 12:43 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. John was born June 19, 1965, in Connellsville, a son of the late David T. and Mary Catherine (Bryner) Stone.

John was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He worked as an office and field manager for Weeds No More in Waltersburg and was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School, Class of 1983. He was a faithful member of the Tyrone Presbyterian Church where he played dartball. He also played dartball with the Grindstone Volunteer Fire Department. John was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and the NRA. He enjoyed attending the Elk Federation banquets with his brother-in-law, Russell Martin. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, restoring trucks, and was proud of his service to his country as a veteran of the U.S. Army during peacetime.

John will be sadly missed by his loving family, his two daughters, Susan Lynn Travalena and husband Matthew of Dawson and Stephanie Stone and fiancé Jesse Shivers of Johnstown; his four grandchildren, Paisley, Zachary,

Bennett, and Finn; and his siblings, Richard Wills, of Dawson, Barbara Steindl, of Connellsville, Larry Wills, of Ford City, Patty and Russell Martin, Kathryn Stone, and Ronald Stone. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Scott Stone and Wilbert Wills.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the RALPH E. GALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 501 RAILROAD ST., DAWSON (724-529-2611 / www.fergusonfunerals.com). At the request of the decedent there will be no viewing, visitation, or service. Memorials may be made to: Rocky Mountain Elk Federation. https://www.rmef.org/donate/donation-packages/ or by calling 1-800-225- 5355. Love Lasts Forever!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ralph E Galley Funeral Home
501 Railroad St
Dawson, PA 15428
(724) 529-2611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ralph E Galley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved