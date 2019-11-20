|
|
John Eugene Hawk Sr., of Lemont Furnace, passed away peacefully at his home, with his family by his side, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the age of 97.
Born on Valentine's Day in 1922 to John Dixon and Sarah Frances McCauley Hawk, John was the youngest of five children.
He loved his work as a pipeliner at Texas Eastern during the war and at various pipelining companies thereafter. His last 10 years before retirement, he was a right of way and cleanup foreman at Hahn Construction.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Wanda Sumey Hawk; son, John Eugene Hawk Jr. and wife Rebecca; daughter, Sharon Hawk Ruby and husband Albert; son, Frank Hawk and wife Darlene; granddaughter, Heidi Ruby Miller and husband Jason; grandson, A. Thomas Ruby III and wife Julie; and great-grandson, Hudson Ruby.
John was predeceased by his brother, Leo; and his sisters, Beatrice, Blanche, and Jane.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, with Pastor Roger Yeager and Pastor Travis Edgar officiating.
Interment will follow in Cove Run Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Cove Run Free Methodist Church are appreciated.