John Gary Hall, 70, of Lemont Furnace, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at home.

He was born May 7, 1950, in Lemont Furnace, son of John Russell Hall and Aldorea Coleman Hall.

He worked as a machine operator for Foseco.

Surviving are children, John (Theresa) M. Hall, Dwayne F. Hall, and Rachelle "Shelly" Hall; grandchildren, Brittany (Brad) Mansberry, Brandi Hall, Haley Yauger, Kayla Hall, Alyssa Hall, Andrew Williams, and Grace Williams; great-grandchildren, Maddie, Meeah, Mylee, Malaina, Eli, and Levi; brothers and sisters, Nancy Stimmel, Delbert (Norma) Hall, Shirley Fullem, Monnie (Chuck) Wanita Keilbach, Sally (Pete) Martin, Kenny (Shelly) Hall; former spouse, Virginia "Faye" Coffman; nieces and nephews; and special friends, Pastor Lee Maley, Tommy (Rose) Matthews, and Kenny Yauger.

He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Ronald "Buck" Hall and Gregory "Duck" Hall; and brother-inlaw, Gene Fullem.

Friends will be received from 3-4 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Olive Church, Connellsville, followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m., with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.