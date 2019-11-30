Home

Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
John H. Husband Obituary

John H. Husband, 73, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.

He was born May 17, 1946, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late William H. and Bessie Mae Forsythe Husband.

John was a graduate of the former Dunbar Township High School with the Class of 1964. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a millwright for the Anchor Hocking Cap Plant in South Connellsville. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. John was a lifelong member of the Connellsville Presbyterian Church, where he had served as a deacon, elder and trustee of the church. He was also a life member of the Connellsville Elks #503.

John will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving family: his wife of 52 years, Sue O'Casek Husband; his daughters, Mary Lou Welch and husband Thomas of Connellsville, Joan Conn and husband Chris of Connellsville, and Carol Kelley and husband Jeff of Bullskin Township; his grandchildren, Kelsey and Cayden Conn and Johnathan Kelley; his sisters, Janet Lowry and husband Lee of Idaho Fall, Idaho, and Martha Hart and husband Robert of Pittsburgh; his brothers-inlaw, David O'Casek and wife Jenny, and Brad O'Casek; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from noon to 4 and 6-9 p.m. Sunday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724- 628-1430. Family and friends will continue to be received from 10-11 a.m. Monday, the hour of a funeral service, in the Connellsville Presbyterian Church, 701 S. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425, with the Rev. Suzanne Zampella officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

The Connellsville Elks #503 will conduct a service at 7 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Connellsville Presbyterian Church, at the above-listed address.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

