|
John H. Husband, 73, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
He was born May 17, 1946, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late William H. and Bessie Mae Forsythe Husband.
John was a graduate of the former Dunbar Township High School with the Class of 1964. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a millwright for the Anchor Hocking Cap Plant in South Connellsville. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. John was a lifelong member of the Connellsville Presbyterian Church, where he had served as a deacon, elder and trustee of the church. He was also a life member of the Connellsville Elks #503.
John will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving family: his wife of 52 years, Sue O'Casek Husband; his daughters, Mary Lou Welch and husband Thomas of Connellsville, Joan Conn and husband Chris of Connellsville, and Carol Kelley and husband Jeff of Bullskin Township; his grandchildren, Kelsey and Cayden Conn and Johnathan Kelley; his sisters, Janet Lowry and husband Lee of Idaho Fall, Idaho, and Martha Hart and husband Robert of Pittsburgh; his brothers-inlaw, David O'Casek and wife Jenny, and Brad O'Casek; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 4 and 6-9 p.m. Sunday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724- 628-1430. Family and friends will continue to be received from 10-11 a.m. Monday, the hour of a funeral service, in the Connellsville Presbyterian Church, 701 S. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425, with the Rev. Suzanne Zampella officiating.
A committal service and interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
The Connellsville Elks #503 will conduct a service at 7 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Connellsville Presbyterian Church, at the above-listed address.
To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.