|
John H. "Henry" Richter, 86, of Dunbar Township (Juniata), passed away peacefully Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home.
He was born Jan. 31, 1934, in Connellsville, a son of the late George Edward and Martha Grace Swallop Richter.
Prior to his retirement, Henry worked as a mechanic for Blout Paving in Uniontown. Henry liked working on cars in his garage.
He will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his son, Jerry D. Richter of Connellsville; his daughter-in-law, Linda Richter of Vanderbilt; his sisters, Mary Showman of Connellsville, Georgette Corrine Lowery of Uniontown, and Judy DeNutter of New York; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Henry was predeceased by his wife, Betty L. Basinger Richter on July 14, 2001; his daughter, Brenda Kay Richter; his son, John H. Richter; his brothers, Wayne Richter and Harold Halley; and his sisters, Virginia Ludwig, Margaret Basinger, and Sarah Premus.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held for the family in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St. Connellsville, 724-628-1430, with the Rev. Dr. Marvin C. Watson officiating.
Interment will be in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Amedisys Hospice, 109 Crossroads Road, Suite 400, Scottdale, PA 15683, in memory of John H. Richter.
