Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph R. C. Church
John J. Konieczny Jr.


1940 - 2019
John J. Konieczny Jr. Obituary

John J. Konieczny Jr., 79, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, surrounded by his family.

He was born Oct.8, 1940, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late John B. and Ann Hovanec Konieczny.

Mr. Konieczny was a member of St. Joseph R. C. Church in Everson and was a mine foreman with R&P Coal Co. He was a Korean War U.S. Navy veteran. John was a talented golfer and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was the number-one supporter of his 14 grandchildren, constantly encouraging them to play golf, hunt, fish and further their educations. He was most proud of his family that he and his wife have raised throughout the years.

Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Carol Graczyk Konieczny of Mt. Pleasant, whom he married on May 8, 1965; children, Brian Konieczny of Mt. Pleasant, Kristin (Bernie) Fontana of New Kensington, Noelle (Sam) Kim of Erie, Paul (Lucre) Konieczny of New Kensington, and Patrick (Kristen) Konieczny of Mc- Donald. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, Mya, Allie, Caroline, Claire, Sarah, Hunter, Jack, Nina and Owen Konieczny, Ethan, Tyler and Jonathan Fontana, Christopher and Rachel Kim.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Pap and Jane Nackles.

Friends and family will be received from 6-8 p.m. Saturday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in the Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in the St. Joseph R. C. Church.

Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 314 W. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, Pa., 724- 926-2800.

