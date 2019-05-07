John Leroy Chain, 74, of Scottdale, died unexpectedly Sunday evening, May 5, 2019, at Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant, in the presence of his family He was born Sept. 11, 1944, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Edna Chain. He attended Scottdale High School and was employed for 40 ½ years by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission as a heavy equipment operator and maintenance worker. He was a life member of the Scottdale Volunteer Fire Department and was also a member of Bullskin Township Volunteer Fire Department for three years. He was on the board of directors of the Scottdale Firemen's Club, Fire Police Chief, and held many offices in the department. He also served as the final First Aid Captain of the fire department ambulance service, prior to the Mutual Aid Ambulance Corporation takeover. He received the Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as the annual Service Award numerous times. He also worked bingos for many years for the Scottdale Fire Department. Prior to the Turnpike Commission, he was employed as a pin setter for the former bowling alley in Scottdale, Rollinson Beer Distributor, and was a ride assembler for Ken Penn Amusements. In his spare time, John enjoyed talking and making new friends on his CB Radio as "Car #54" to many people and watching his TV shows. John is gone from our live, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him: His loving and devoted sons, John Michael Chain and fianceé Susan of Scottdale, and Gregory Alan Chain and Laura Scanio of Scottdale; his grandchildren, Megan C. Chain Drivinghawk and her husband Ben of Gilbert, Ariz., and Michael A. Chain and fianceé Krista Yarnal of Scottdale; his great-grandson, Michael Alan Chain Jr. of Scottdale. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Virginia L. Graft Chain (Sept. 24, 2012); and his sister, Donna Boyer. Family and friends are cordially invited from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, with the Scottdale Volunteer Fire Department chaplain, Pastor David Mishler, officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. In lieu of customary remembrances, it was John's wish that memorial contributions be directed to the Scottdale Volunteer Fire Department in his memory. The Scottdale Volunteer Fire Department will hold a memorial service at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, send condolences, or to obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com.