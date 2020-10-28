John L. "Butch" Gaylord, 75, of Mt. Vernon, Ind., passed away Sunday, Oct.25, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital.

He was born Nov. 1, 1944, in Scottdale.

John served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam from 1962 to 1965.

He was a train master with CSX and owner of The Baby Corner.

John loved reading, guns, and spending time at The Baby Corner. He loved his dog, Pooh and his cat, Kitty Girl.

John was known as "Poppy" by his grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mildred Gaylord; son, Timmy; brother, Buddy Gaylord; and granddaughter, Becky.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Charolette L. Gaylord; son, John Gaylord (Sheri) of New York; daughters, Jennifer Dosher (Kenny) of Mt. Vernon, Ind., Kelly Ferrara (Todd) of Pennsylvania, and Joan Singelton (Frank) of South Carolina; grandchildren, Trey, Aiden and Vincent Gaylord, Allyson, Brianna and Kyle Woods, Kaleb and Abbi Dosher, Katie, Emily and Hannah Ferrara, and Mikayla; great-grandchildren, Cade and Aylah; and sister, Judy of New York.

A special thank you goes to the Evansville VA Hospital for their exceptional care.

Friends may visit from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and 10-11 a.m. Thursday, the hour of service, at Alexander West Chapel, with Pastor Tyronne Edwards officiating.

Burial will follow in Alexander Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Evansville VA Hospital.

Condolences may be offered at www.AlexanderWest- Chapel.com.