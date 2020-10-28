1/
John L. "Butch" Gaylord
John L. "Butch" Gaylord, 75, of Mt. Vernon, Ind., passed away Sunday, Oct.25, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital.

He was born Nov. 1, 1944, in Scottdale.

John served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam from 1962 to 1965.

He was a train master with CSX and owner of The Baby Corner.

John loved reading, guns, and spending time at The Baby Corner. He loved his dog, Pooh and his cat, Kitty Girl.

John was known as "Poppy" by his grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mildred Gaylord; son, Timmy; brother, Buddy Gaylord; and granddaughter, Becky.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Charolette L. Gaylord; son, John Gaylord (Sheri) of New York; daughters, Jennifer Dosher (Kenny) of Mt. Vernon, Ind., Kelly Ferrara (Todd) of Pennsylvania, and Joan Singelton (Frank) of South Carolina; grandchildren, Trey, Aiden and Vincent Gaylord, Allyson, Brianna and Kyle Woods, Kaleb and Abbi Dosher, Katie, Emily and Hannah Ferrara, and Mikayla; great-grandchildren, Cade and Aylah; and sister, Judy of New York.

A special thank you goes to the Evansville VA Hospital for their exceptional care.

Friends may visit from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and 10-11 a.m. Thursday, the hour of service, at Alexander West Chapel, with Pastor Tyronne Edwards officiating.

Burial will follow in Alexander Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Evansville VA Hospital.

Condolences may be offered at www.AlexanderWest- Chapel.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Alexander Funeral Home-West Chapel
OCT
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Alexander Funeral Home-West Chapel
OCT
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Alexander Funeral Home-West Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Alexander Funeral Home-West Chapel
2100 West Illinois Street
Evansville, IN 47712
8124234477
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
October 27, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 27, 2020
He was my uncle, they moved away when we were little and it broke my heart. Him aunt Judy, john john, kelly & little Jen, were my only attachment to that side of the family and I loved them all very much. I haven't seen any of them since, almost 43 years now, and hope your all doing well. My condolences to you all. He's with my dad and all that went before. Love you all.
Arthur Gaylord jr.
Family
October 27, 2020
The world lost a good man. I enjoyed working with him on the railroad.
David Hemmer
October 26, 2020
He always was smiling whenever l saw him. Super nice, loved his family and country. He will be greatly missed.
Ethel L Collins
Friend
October 26, 2020
I am so sad to hear of John's passing !! He was a great guy and will be truly missed. Prayers to Charlotte and Jenny !!! Love u
Karlina Hayes
Friend
