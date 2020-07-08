1/
John M. Kenney
1957 - 2020
John M. Kenney, 62, of Hopwood, passed away peacefully at home Monday, July 6, 2020.

He was born Sept. 26, 1957, in Connellsville, son of James W. Kenney and Margaret E. Petro Kenney.

He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 66 and was a crane operator for All Crane of PA.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping at Big Bear with his little buddy, Abby Junebug.

Surviving are his wife, Freda Lee Smitley Kenney; children, Jesse Kenney and Sarah DeLorenzo/Kenny; grandchild, Abigail DeLorenzo, who was the apple of his eye; brothers, James Kenney and Tom Kenney; fatherin law, Gerald Smitley; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at the Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar, where services will be held at noon Friday, with the Rev. Charles O'Brien officiating.

Please follow the CDC guidelines of social distancing and wearing masks.



Published in Daily Courier on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
JUL
10
Service
12:00 PM
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
