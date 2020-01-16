Home

John Orazi Obituary

John "Jay" Orazi, 47, of Lemont Furnace, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

Jay was born Aug. 27, 1972, to John and Mary Jane (Cellurale) Orazi.

Jay was a loving father, son, brother, and uncle. His obvious and well-known creative ability propelled him to become one of the most talented and successful hairdressers in this community. He worked at both Bangz Modern Hair and Pompadour Salon over the course of his career.

Jay developed a passion for the arts at an early age. During his life, he was a graphic designer, a photographer, a stained glass instructor, a record producer, and a published musician. In his free time, he was frequently found sketching or taking pictures at Ohiopyle, with his favorite guitar always in tow.

In addition to his parents, Jay is survived by his two daughters, Charley and Rylan Fike, whom he dearly loved. He also is survived by his sisters, Christina Balow and her husband Al, and Janelle Sepkovic and her husband Matt; as well as his six nieces and one nephew. Jay not only will be greatly missed by his family, but also by his best fourlegged buddy, Tino.

Friends will be received from 1-8 p.m. Friday and 10- 11:15 a.m. Saturday, the time of a Blessing Service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033, followed by a funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. in St. Rita RC Church, with Fr. Paul Lisik as Celebrant.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

