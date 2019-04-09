John Partridge, 69, of Dunbar, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the Uniontown Hospital.

He was born March 31, 1950, to the late John Jr. and Carmella Partridge.

John was a U.S. Navy veteran. Upon his retirement from the navy, he worked in the tire industry, first at Brad Reagan, Inc., and then Valley Tire in Charleroi, from where he retired in 2014.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Grace Furnier.

John is survived by his companion of 24 years, Carolyn Bufano, and her daughters, Nikki Holonich and her husband John and Jamie Hudock and her husband Patrick; John's daughters, Jill and fiance Matthew Darnell and Sarah, and their mother Yvonne, all of Uniontown; his grandchildren, Audra and Giana Holonich and Seth and Helen Hudock; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Viewings will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., Uniontown, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Interment will follow at St. Aloysius Cemetery in Dunbar, with military honors to be accorded.

