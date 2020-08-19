John Robert "JR" Auer, 72, of Connellsville, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home on Aug. 16, 2020. John was born June 15, 1948, in Connellsville, a son of the late John L. and Edna Firestone Auer. John was a veteran of the Vietnam War in the 82nd Airborne Division. He was retired from Uniontown Hospital and Surgery Center in Mt. Pleasant as a medical transcriptionist, and former locksmith and owner of The Lock Shop in Connellsville. John loved the outdoors. He loved fishing and hunting at his cabin in Cameron County. He loved celebrating the Fourth of July with his family. He loved watching football and baseball, especially the Steelers and Pirates, with his family. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 21 and was a member of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife Sandra "Sandy" Auer (Flynn) of 46 years; daughter Jennifer "Jenn" Akers and her husband Jay of Connellsville and their children, Jayden, Justus, Jaxson, Jurney and Jerzey; a son, Eric Auer and his wife Heather and their children, Hunter, Destiny and Karlee. He is also survived by a sister, Ruth Pleva and her family; a special sister-in-law Mabel Auer and her family, especially her son, Duane who was his special nephew, who he hunted and fished with. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Edna Firestone Auer; one sister, Wilma "Sis" Harry and one brother, Harold Auer. Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where a blessing service will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception R.C. Church with the Rev. Paul Lisik as celebrant. Military honors will be accorded by the VFW and American Legion Honor Guard. The family would like to send a special thanks to his caregivers, Linda, Phyllis, Kathy and staff of Amedisys Hospice of Scottdale. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in John's name to the Gary Sinise Foundation. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com