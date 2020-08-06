John Robert Rummell, 72, Confluence, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at his home.

He was born Aug. 25, 1947 in New Kensington, a son of the late John T. and Rose Marie (Hall) Rummell.

He is survived by his wife, Martha (Younkin) Rummell; daughter, Jeanna Rummell Addison; son, Grant Rummell, South Weymouth, MA; grandchildren, Dylan Rummell, Jocelyn Rummell and Trevor Haydn; and a sister, Amy Grubaugh, Missouri.

Bob was a Vietnam era veteran of the US Air Force and attended the Confluence Church of the Nazarene, where he also sang in the choir.

Funeral services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

