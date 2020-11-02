John Raymond Sefchik, 81, of Scottdale, died unexpectedly Thursday evening, Oct. 29, 2020, in Washington Hospital, Washington, Pa.

He was born Dec. 16, 1938, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late John J. and Helen M. Karaffa Sefchik, who died Jan. 19, 1971, and Aug. 12, 2004, respectively.

Raymond was a longtime and faithful member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Scottdale. He was a graduate of Scottdale High School, Class of 1956.

He was a veteran of the armed force,s serving with the U.S. Army, 313 the Signal Corp. in Bussac, France, attaining the rank of Spec 4 Class.

Having retired Aug. 1, 2000, Ray was a former employee of International Paper Company of Yukon, where he served as president of the Local #823. He was an international representative with the United Paperworks International Union and PACE (Paper Allied Industrial, Chemical and Energy Workers International Union, AFL-CIO, CLC) from 1980 through 2000.

Ray loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He held memberships in various organizations: he was a lifetime member of Bridgeport Sportsmen's Club, where he also served as a trustee of the Bridgeport Fish and Game Committee; a lifetime member of the Slovak-American Beneficial and Sportsmen's Club of Southwest; a lifetime member of the North American Hunting Club; a member of Wildlife Forever; and a former member and secretary of the Normalville Rod and Gun Club.

Ray also loved photography and writing. He was a member of the Scottdale Writers Group.

Raymond is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him: his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, whom he married Nov. 10, 1962, Patricia "Pat" Rozycki Sefchik of Scottdale; his three loving sons, Raymond Sefchik and wife Lynn of Mt. Pleasant, Jeffrey "Jeff" Sefchik and wife Candy of Alverton, and Paul Sefchik of Scottdale; his four grandchildren, Abbey Sefchik, Jacob Sefchik, and Ethan and Logan Sefchik.

In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen Sefchik Mahokey (Dec. 27, 1999).

A private visitation will be held with Raymond's immediate family. A private funeral Mass will be held at the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Scottdale, with the Rev. Elmer Alforque as celebrant. Everyone, please meet at the church.

Full military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by the Scottdale Everson Honor Guards.

Everyone is REQUIRED to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times.

