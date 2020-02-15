|
John Robert Stull Sr., 92, of Champion, passed away Feb. 13, 2020.
Born on May 19,1927, in Ohiopyle, the son of the late Albert and Edna (Hall) Stull.
John, or JR as he was known, was formerly employed by and retired from Commercial Shearing in Youngstown, Ohio. After he retired, he spent 10 years doing volunteer work with MAPP, a mobile missionary service. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
John is survived by a sister, June Ellen (Stull) Panza of Hubbard, Ohio; a son, Russell A. Stull; a daughter-in-law, Jane Stull of Champion; and a daughter, Beverley J. Stull of West Mifflin. He also is survived by his two granddaughters, Marsha (Stull) Bowden of Winter Haven, Fla., and Jocette (Rioux) Coles of Rochester, N.Y.
He was predeceased by his wife, Deloris Jean (Ream) Stull; a son, John Robert Stull Jr.; and three siblings, Albert (Red) Stull, Katherine (Stull) Shacklock, and Mary Margaret (Stull) Hollenbaugh.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., corner of Municipal Building Road and Route 711, Melcroft. Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home, with Pastor Ron Schaeffer officiating.
Additional services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the Chapel of Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield, Ohio, with interment to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made online or by mail to Disabled American Veterans, 1000 Liberty Ave. #1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, www.Dav.org.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.