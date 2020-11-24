John Stephen Kennick, 65, of Leisenring, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his home. He was born on Oct. 3, 1955, in Leisenring, a son of the late Joseph and Eva Jean Clark Kennick.

He was employed through the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, where he worked as a drywall foreman for many years until his retirement.

John enjoyed playing music, cooking, walking his dog, and being outside in nature.

John is survived by his daughter, Cortny Jo Kennick; his dog, Skylar; brothers, Joe Kennick and wife Barbara of Rockwood and George Kennick and wife Agnes of Monarch; sister, Audrey Shipman; and nieces and nephews, Matthew Kennick, Jason Kennick, Amy Kennick, Randy Shipman, David Shipman, Deena Kennick-Sanders, Jennifer Kennick-Hollowood, Joseph Kennick Jr., David Kennick, Rebecca Kennick and JoLee Younkin.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME INC., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425, where a visitation with the family will be held Saturday from 9 until 11 a.m., the hour of the memorial service.

Interment will be private. In following with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, masks are to be worn and social distancing guidelines are to be followed during visitation and funeral services.

