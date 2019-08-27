|
John S. "Jack" Tressler, 92, of South Connellsville, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in the Uniontown Health Care Center.
He was born Jan. 9, 1927, in Connellsville, a son of the late Albert and Ann Fallon Tressler.
Jack was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during World War II. He was a retired freight inspector for the B&O Railroad, later the Chessie System. He was a member of the Connellsville Moose Lodge, F.O. Eagles, Polish Club, Connellsville American Legion and VFW, the Knights of Columbus, lifetime member of the South Connellsville Volunteer Fire Department, charter member of the South Connellsville Rod and Gun Club, and a member of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church.
Jack is survived by his sons, Richard Tressler of South Connellsville, Thomas Tressler of Jacksonville, Fla., and David Tressler and his wife Sharon of Dunbar; a daughter-in-law, Donna Tressler of Connellsville; his grandchildren, Janise Daly and her husband Michael, Richard Tressler Jr., Thomas Tressler Jr., JoAnne Gretz and her husband Thomas, and Ann Marie Rosenberry and her husband Joseph; great-grandchildren, Alexa Tressler, Ashley Mongell and her husband Devin, Samantha Rosenberry and Carlos, Tyler Tressler, Benjamin Daly, Tatum Gretz, Jacob Gretz, Daniel Daly, and Thomas Gretz; two great-great-grandchildren, Anastasia and Ezra; and one brother, David Tressler and his wife Joyce of Scranton.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Elnice L. Adams Tressler; son, John S. Tressler Jr.; and brothers, James and J.W. Tressler.
Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, with Msgr. David L. Tressler Jr. officiating.
Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
Military honors will be accorded by the Connellsville American Legion and VFW Honor Guard.
The Connellsville Moose Lodge will conduct a memorial service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and the South Connellsville Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a memorial service at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, both in the funeral home.
