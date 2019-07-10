John W. Baker, 76, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at his residence.

John was born Dec. 13, 1942, in Mt. Pleasant, son of the late Theodore W. and Laura F. Walker Baker of Connellsville.

John worked at Duraloy in Scottdale for many years, from where he retired as a welder.

John loved fishing, hunting, his large gun collection, nature, hummingbirds, and riding motorcycles.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle Lynn Baker of Mt. Pleasant.

John is survived by his sisters, Ruth Pluck of Amherst, Ohio, and Nancy Garletts and her husband Melvin of Amherst, Ohio; his daughters, Cheryl L. Rhodes and husband Dale of Mt. Pleasant, and Lori Baker of Mt. Pleasant. John had several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thank-you to our late sister Michelle's companion, Matt, and his neighbor and good friend, Michael, for helping the family care for their dad until he passed. Also, a special thank-you goes to Amedisys Hospice of Scottdale and nurse Lisa Apel, RN. We thank you from the bottoms of our hearts for helping care for our dad at home so he could be with all of his cats that he loved dearly.

A memorial service will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the American Legion in Scottdale. All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home in memory of John W. Baker.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhones.com.