John W. Cole, 75, of Mil Run, passed away peacefully Monday, March 18, 2019, in the Harmon House, Mt. Pleasant.

He was born April 30, 1943, in Mill Run, a son of the late James Thomas and Verna G. Basinger Cole.

John was a graduate of Connellsville High School, and prior to his retirement, he worked as a batch maker for the former Anchor Hocking Glass Plant in South Connellsville. He formerly attended the Mt. Zion Community Church in Acme.

John will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his family: his children, John W. Cole Jr. and wife Emma of Mill Run, and Robin Harbaugh of Millvale; his grandchildren, John James "Spanky" Cole, and Jeremiah and Rachel Hall; his two great-grandchildren; his brothers, James S. Cole and wife Ellaree of Connellsville, and Robert L. Cole and wife Donna of Mill Run; his sisters, Norma R. Williams of Smock, Janet Hughes and husband Louis of Dunbar, and Anna Mae Hall and husband Edwin of Mill Run.

In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his wife, Marlene Ann Tressler Cole; an infant daughter, Kimberly Sue Cole; and his brother, Harry L. Cole.

It was John's wish that there be no viewing. A private service will be held for the family in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724- 455-2310, with Pastor Bob Wrachford of the Dunbar Baptist Church officiating.

Interment will be in the Normalville Cemetery.

