The Rev. Dr. John W. Dean, 86, peacefully departed this life on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Delaware Hospice Center, Milford, Del., with family present.
Born Oct. 19, 1933, in Pittsburgh, to the late Howard and Nettie Dean, he grew up in Connellsville, where he had a paper route. While attending Connellsville High School, he began dabbling in photography, becoming the yearbook photographer during his junior and senior year, and graduating in 1951.
John graduated from Washington and Jefferson College in 1955 with a major in history and minors in philosophy and psychology.
After attending Dallas Theological Seminary for one year, he taught English at Connellsville Jr. High for the 1956-57 school year. During this time, he met the former Lillian Lindquist, and after a whirlwind 8-month engagement, they were married on Aug. 23, 1957, a relationship that lasted 57 years until her passing in 2014.
Newly married, he and Lil moved to New York, where he attended New York Biblical Seminary, graduating in 1960. He went on to receive a master's degree in theology from Princeton Theological Seminary in 1966 and a doctorate in ministry with a concentration in spiritual formation in 1993.
Once ordained, he began his pastoral career as the associate pastor of the Presbyterian Church in Glenolden. It was here he began his first youth ministry, developing many friendships that would be sustained throughout his lifetime.
In 1965, wanting a church of his own and Lil wanting a beach town, he accepted the call to Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rehoboth Beach, Del. Not your ordinary minister, he could often be seen riding a motorcycle around town – often, to the dismay of his wife, with his 2-year-old son riding with him! He chose to join the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, where he was also on the ambulance squad, instead of the traditional service organizations favored by most ministers of the day.
He became active in several youth organizations in Rehoboth, resulting in having the 1968 Rehoboth Seahawk yearbook dedicated to him. That same year, when the school would not sponsor a senior trip, he along with a few others did.
With the proliferation of drug use in the early 1970s, he worked to set up a drug rehabilitation program for the state in Sussex County and was the first director, working part-time for several years until such time as a full-time director was needed. During this era, he also taught an occasional class at Wesley College in Dover, Del.
He started a radio ministry to reach those without a church. Those who followed his radio program thought of him as "their" minister, often calling for weddings, funerals or just a friendly ear to listen.
During his years in Rehoboth, he could often be found having coffee with friends at such locations as Snyder's, The Avenue Restaurant, Mc- Donald's, the B & E, Rehoboth Pharmacy, Mr. Donut, and The Captains Table, to name a few. In retirement, he continued this legacy at The Hollywood Grill in Wilmington, Del.
In the New Castle Presbytery, he served as the chairperson of the ministerial relations committee and the committee on ministry. He also served on the board of the Spear Trust. As a member of the Synod of the Piedmont of the Presbyterian Church, he served as stated clerk, vice moderator, and then moderator. Throughout his ministry, he championed ordaining ministers regardless of gender or sexual orientation.
He was a member of the Cape Henlopen School Board from 1981-1987, serving two terms as president.
Throughout the 1990s, Rev. Dean served the Rehoboth Beach Police Department as its chaplain.
Realizing his church of 35 years needed a change, he retired in 2000 and moved to Wilmington to continue his ministry as an interim minister. For the next 11 years, he would serve as interim minister at First and Central Presbyterian Church, Wilmington; Easton Presbyterian Church; Newark Presbyterian Church; and Community Presbyterian Church, Wilmington.
Remaining true to his Western Pennsylvania roots, he was a diehard Steelers fan. He also enjoyed attending NASCAR races, arranging two weeks of vacation each year around the two races held in Dover. A voracious reader, he often kept six or seven books going concurrently. Additionally, he enjoyed new cars and fine writing utensils, trains and model railroading, as well as sitting quietly, watching people go by.
Above all, the highlight of his life was spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Rev. Dean was predeceased by his brothers-in-law, Richard T. Stephens and Arthur Lindquist; and his sisterin law, Jeannie Lindquist.
He is survived by his son, John W. Dean II (Elisabeth) of Milton, Del.; his daughter, Elizabeth Thompson (Michael) of Frederick, Md.; and his grandchildren, John W. Dean III, Micaela G. Thompson, Cosette N. Thompson, and Christopher G. Dean.
Additionally, as an only child, he is survived by his brothers-in-law and sistersin law, whom he regarded as his own siblings: James Lindquist, Lucile Stephens, of Oil City; Judy and Ronnie Sandrock, of Laurinburg, N.C.; and Bob and Vickie Confer, of Seneca; as well as 14 nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Kentmere Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Wilmington for the excellent care they provided Rev. Dean for the past three years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to either Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rehoboth Beach or to Kentmere Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Wilmington.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, burial will be held privately with the family at Coolspring Presbyterian Church Cemetery. A public celebration of his life will be announced at a date in the future.
Please visit Rev. Dean's Life Memorial and sign the online tribute page at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.