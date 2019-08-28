|
John W. Mulhorn, 92, of Bullskin Township, died Tuesday morning, Aug. 27, 2019, in Hempfield Manor, Hempfield Township.
He was born Jan. 14, 1927, in Kingview, Fayette County, the son of the late Royal and Agnes Cowan Mulhorn.
He was a member of Mt. Carmel Community Church since 1959 and a former member of Mt. Carmel Christian School Board.
He attended Scottdale High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army from March 30, 1945, to Nov. 26, 1946.
He was the co-owner of H&R Block of Scottdale, and formerly, he was employed as an insurance representative for 30 years with Mutual of Omaha. John was an avid golfer and bowler and enjoyed collecting coins. He was a member of the Scottdale American Legion Post.
John is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him: his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, whom he married July 2, 1957, Mary Elizabeth Hoffman Mulhorn of Bullskin Township; his two sons, J. Matthew Mulhorn and wife Peggy of Bullskin Township and Scott Mulhorn and wife Belinda of Kingview; his seven grandchildren, Kelly Emerson and husband Robby of Scottdale, Andrew Mulhorn and wife Lindsay of Greensburg, John Robert Mulhorn of Chicago, Traci Mulhorn of Bethel Park, Elizabeth Mulhorn of Hunker, Sarah Mulhorn of Florida, and Abby Mulhorn of Bullskin Township; his six great-grandchildren, Emma, Avery, Carter, Isabell, Tristyn, and Faith; his two brothers, Roy Mulhorn and wife Shirley of Clanton, Ala., and Ronald Mulhorn and wife Yvonne of Seneca, Pa.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by Rachael Cowan, who raised John since he was 5 years old, following his mother's demise; and his uncle, Robert "Scotty" Cowan.
John's family will greet friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Additional visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday at Mt. Carmel Community Church, at which time his funeral service will be held with his minister, Pastor Rick Fox, officiating.
Committal services and interment will follow in Scottdale Cemetery.
Military honors will be accorded at the graveside by the Scottdale American Legion Post.
The funeral home doors will be locked between visiting hours.
