John William Richter, 61, of Dunbar, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

He was born Dec. 16, 1958, in Connellsville, a son of the late Richard and Catherine (Felton) Richter.

John was currently employed by Sensus in Uniontown. Prior to Sensus, John worked for Williamhouse for 18 years and The Daily Courier.

John is survived by his wife of 40 years, Nancy (Eans) Richter; two sons, Shawn Richter and wife Jessica and their daughters Alivia and Avalee, and Josh Richter and fiancee Amber and their children Skyler, Kayden, Gavon, Hayden, Axile, and Bentlee; brothers, Bob and Jeanie Richter of Dunbar, and Allen and Liz Richter of Dawson; in-laws, Robert and Ruth Eans of Dunbar, Linda Shank of Dunbar, Patty and Dave Hall of Dunbar, Sandy and Don Simpson of Lemont Furnace, Janice and Rob Provance of Dunbar, and David and Georgia Eans of Uniontown; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by an infant brother and sister; and father-in-law and mother-inlaw, Bob and Betty Eans.

Friends will be received from 1-7 p.m. Thursday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will be private.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.

