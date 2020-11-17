1/
John W. Richter
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John William Richter, 61, of Dunbar, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

He was born Dec. 16, 1958, in Connellsville, a son of the late Richard and Catherine (Felton) Richter.

John was currently employed by Sensus in Uniontown. Prior to Sensus, John worked for Williamhouse for 18 years and The Daily Courier.

John is survived by his wife of 40 years, Nancy (Eans) Richter; two sons, Shawn Richter and wife Jessica and their daughters Alivia and Avalee, and Josh Richter and fiancee Amber and their children Skyler, Kayden, Gavon, Hayden, Axile, and Bentlee; brothers, Bob and Jeanie Richter of Dunbar, and Allen and Liz Richter of Dawson; in-laws, Robert and Ruth Eans of Dunbar, Linda Shank of Dunbar, Patty and Dave Hall of Dunbar, Sandy and Don Simpson of Lemont Furnace, Janice and Rob Provance of Dunbar, and David and Georgia Eans of Uniontown; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by an infant brother and sister; and father-in-law and mother-inlaw, Bob and Betty Eans.

Friends will be received from 1-7 p.m. Thursday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will be private.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Service
07:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vito C Martucci Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved