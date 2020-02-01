|
Johnnie Ray Snyder, 68, of Scottdale, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born Oct. 14, 1951, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late John E. Snyder and the late Eleanor Duke Zucco.
Johnnie was a 1969 graduate of Southmoreland High School. He was retired as prison guard at the Westmoreland County Prison. He was a former member of the U.S. Army Reserves. Johnnie loved animals, the outdoors, camping and fishing, cars, and especially his motorcycle. He loved spending time with family and friends, especially his granddaughter.
He is survived by his daughter, Sacha Snyder and her husband Tim; his granddaughter, Kalina; his fiancée, Marcie Shearer; one sister, Sally Nudo and her husband James "Slick" of Connellsville; brother, Doug Zucco of Las Vegas, Nev.; his two dogs, Brandy and Riley; and his two cats, Cuda and Cinders.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepfather, Dominic Zucco; and stepmother, Emily Snyder.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, the hour of service, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, with the Rev. Dr. Marvin Watson officiating.
Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
