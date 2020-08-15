Jon Clair Miner Jr., 60, of Connellsville (Bullskin Township) passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital of Pittsburgh.

He was born Jan. 11, 1960, in Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant, a son of Freda Caldwell Miner and Jon C. Miner Sr. of Bullskin Township. Jon was a resident of the Verland Foundation.

Jon was a loving son and brother and will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his sister, Kimberly Brooks and her companion Scott Newell; sister-in-law, Melissa Miner; his mother, Freda Caldwell Miner; his father, Jon C. Miner Sr. and his wife Deborah; nieces and nephews, Kristina Brooks, Ricky Brooks Jr. and his companion Demaris, Zachary Brooks, Seth Miner, Shane Miner, and Sarabeth Miner; and his great-nieces and nephews, Ashton, Kameron and Bristol.

Jon was predeceased by his brother, Brad C. Miner; paternal grandparents, Clair and Blanche Miner; his maternal grandparents, Albert and Ethel Caldwell; and a brother-in-law, Ricky Brooks Sr.

Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Sunday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, with the Rev. Steven Lamb officiating.

Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery.

None