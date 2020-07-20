Joseph (Joe) A. Alesantrino, 86, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully July 17, 2020, at Forbes Hospital.

He was born Aug. 15, 1933, in Connellsville, son of the late Pellegrino and Mary (Panzella) Alesantrino.

Joe was a lifelong member of St. Rita R.C. Church, Connellsville. He graduated in 1951 from Connellsville High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict.

He worked at The Daily Courier as a printer for 44 years before retiring. He was a longtime active member of the New Haven Hose Volunteer Fire Department.. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working Thursday night bingo, and watching John Wayne movies.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Theresa (Gaidusek) Alesantrino; children, Debra Alesantrino and wife Julie Burkey of Landenberg, Pa., Sharon and husband Joe Yohe of Houston, Texas, Patty and husband Ron Deiger of Sewickley, and Joe Alesantrino and wife Mary Lynn Wright of Roanoke, Va.; grandchildren, Angie (Brad) Weyant, Chris (Christa) Yohe, Nick Alesantrino, Mark Alesantrino, John Deiger, Patrick Deiger, and Rachael, Justin and Will Wright.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by infant daughter, Cheryl; his sisters, Margaret Alesantrino and Josephine (Charles) Widmer; and brothers, Theodore, Francis, John, Angelo, and his twin Charles. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425, with a memorial service being held at 7 p.m. Tuesday with New Haven Hose Fire Company. Additional visitation will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, when Prayers of Transfer will be held. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10 a.m. at St. Rita R.C. Church, Connellsville, with the Rev. Fr. Paul Lisik as Celebrant.

Committal will follow at St. Rita's R.C. Cemetery, Connellsville.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions that are in effect, there will be a maximum of 25 people allowed within the funeral home at one time.

During this time, we ask for your understanding if you are asked to wait at the door. We also ask that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines be followed to protect the families we are serving, the public, and our staff. Thank you for your understanding during this time.

