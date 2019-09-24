Home

Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Joseph C. Hough Obituary

Joseph C. Hough, 80, of Connellsville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at home, comforted by his loving family.

He was born March 19, 1939, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Arthur C. and Antionette (D'Amato) Hough.

He was a member of The Church of Christ in Connellsville. Joe retired from Lenox Glass in Mt. Pleasant. He loved spending time with his wife Hazel, daughters, and grandchildren. Joe enjoyed baseball and football, but his favorite pastime was fishing.

Joe is survived by his wife of 59 years, Hazel (Rodeheaver) Hough; two daughters, Lisa Ann Fosbrink and husband Rick of Connellsville, and Donna Kay DeFelice and Jerry Lucia of Connellsville; grandchildren, Ashley Sanders, Steven Sanders, Leslie Fike, Nick Lucia, Chris Lucia, and Krystal Lucia; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Mason, Adian, Tyler, Landon, and Alex; sisters, Theresa Ernesty of Mt. Pleasant, Dorothy Albright of Mt. Pleasant, Mindy McKenzie of Ohio, Lydia Harris and husband Bruce of Mt. Pleasant, and Karen Baker and husband Lloyd of Youngwood; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by four brothers, Arthur (Gene), Ronald, Ernie, and George Hough; and two sisters, Kathy and Rita Hough.

Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, 2- and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, and 10-11 a.m. Friday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Larry Crouse officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

