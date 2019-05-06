Joseph C. Wawrzyniak, 75, of Fifth Ave., Scottdale, passed away peacefully, early Friday morning, May 3, 2019, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born May 9, 1943, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Joseph John and Irene Larko Wawrzyniak.

Joe was a 1961 graduate of Ramsey High School. He was a retired crane operator and electrician for Elliot Company, Jeannette, for 37 years. He was the former treasurer of their credit union, Local #183, for a number of years.

He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving from June 14, 1961, to June 11, 1965, where he was a machine gunner and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and attained the rank of Corporal.

He enjoyed playing the organ, gardening, feeding the ducks by the creek below his home, attending car shows in Hershey and Carlise and also enjoyed going to Las Vegas and the Meadows with his late wife, Betty. He also was proud of his accomplishment of obtaining his private pilots license.

Joseph is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him: His loving and devoted children, Theresa L. Holden and husband Richard, Patricia Skowronek, Jody Fields, all of Scottdale; his six grandchildren, Joseph H. Prinkey, Samantha N. Prinkey, Michael C. Prinkey, Angela E. Skowronek, Robert E. Skowronek, III, Madison M. Duffey; his great grandchild, Gabriella N. Prinkey; and his sister, Dolly Thomas.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane Farino Wawrzyniak (May 30, 2014).

His Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 in the the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc. 417 Pittsburgh St. Scottdale, with Rev. Susan Hans, Officiating.

Committal Services and Interment will follow in Scottdale Cemetery with full Military Honors accorded at the gravesite by the Mt. Pleasant American Legion Post Honor Guard.

