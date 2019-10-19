|
|
Joseph D. Logan Jr., 46, of Connellsville, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Highlands Hospital, Connellsville.
He was born Jan. 28, 1973, in Connellsville, son of Joseph David Logan Sr. and the late Barbara Jean Hershberger Logan.
Surviving are his father; a son, Joseph David Logan III; brother, Scott (Lisa) Logan; two half-sisters, Whitney and Jordan Logan; two nieces, Britney Malone and Chasity Logan; nephew, Scott Davis Logan Jr.
Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Sunday in Burhans Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday in the funeral home, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.