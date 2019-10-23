Home

Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Joseph E. Trillow Jr.


1998 - 2019
Joseph E. Trillow Jr. Obituary

Joseph E. Trillow Jr., 21, of Dawson, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Scottdale.

He was born Jan.11, 1998, in Uniontown, son of Joseph "Joe" Edward Trillow Sr. and Tammy Sue Hixson Trillow.

He was a laborer at Jet Plastering.

Surviving are his parents; sister, Sierra Ann Trillow; paternal grandmothers, Donna Trillow and Rosa Trillow; maternal grandparents, Bernard and Jenny Hixson; uncles, Bernard (Sherri) Hixson Jr., James (Tonya) Burnsworth, and many other aunts and uncles.

He was predeceased by paternal grandfather, Brent Trillow.

Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Thursday in Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the funeral home, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

