Joseph E. Trillow Jr., 21, of Dawson, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Scottdale.
He was born Jan.11, 1998, in Uniontown, son of Joseph "Joe" Edward Trillow Sr. and Tammy Sue Hixson Trillow.
He was a laborer at Jet Plastering.
Surviving are his parents; sister, Sierra Ann Trillow; paternal grandmothers, Donna Trillow and Rosa Trillow; maternal grandparents, Bernard and Jenny Hixson; uncles, Bernard (Sherri) Hixson Jr., James (Tonya) Burnsworth, and many other aunts and uncles.
He was predeceased by paternal grandfather, Brent Trillow.
Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Thursday in Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the funeral home, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.