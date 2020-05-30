Joseph J. "Binky" Sages, 78, of Dunbar, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He passed in the comfort of his home after a long struggle with cancer and surrounded by family.He was born May 30, 1941, in Uniontown, the son of the late Joseph C. Sages and Rosalie Cravotta Sages.Binky was a 1959 graduate of Uniontown High School. Over the years, he looked forward to attending his class reunions, spending time and dancing with fellow classmates. Binky was owner/operator of Binky's Barber Shop in Connellsville for 59 years until he retired in 2017.Binky was a founding member of Connellsville Sportsman Club and lifelong member of Dunbar and Juanita sportsman clubs. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, fishing, camping and skiing in his younger years.He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Cecilia A. Painley Sages; his three children, sons Joseph J. Sages and his wife Barbara Sages Boettger of Lancaster and Robert T. Sages and wife Pamela Cress Sages of Concord, N.C., and daughter Kristie L. Sages Maietta and husband Scott R. Maietta of Lititz; his grandchildren, Nathan Sages, Liam Sages, Grant Sages, Hunter Sages, Nichols Sages and Ryan Maietta; his brother-inlaw, Elmer Painley and wife Barbara Krosni Painley; and special nieces and nephew.The family is forever grateful to the Hillman Cancer Center in Uniontown for the wonderful care.Due to current restrictions, funeral proceedings will be limited to immediate family. A celebration of life will be arranged at a later date. Private services are being held under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hillman Cancer Center at www.hillman.upmc.com.To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Courier on May 30, 2020.