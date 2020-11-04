1/
Joseph L. Buhler
Joseph L. Buhler, 73, of Connellsville, died Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020, in Mt. Macrina Manor, Uniontown. He was born Oct. 14, 1947, in Greensburg, a son of the late George and Violet Neubert Buhler. He was a 1965 graduate of Connellsville High School. He was employed by Green Acres Contracting for several years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of the South Connellsville Rod and Gun Club, Bridgeport Sportsmen Club and a member of the Central Fellowship Church. He is survived by his wife Sharon K. Boone Buhler; his daughter, Tonya Buhler; two grandchildren, Carter and Paige; one sister, Shari Lipko and her husband Jerry of Irwin; a sister-in-law, Gwen Nelson of Connellsville and a brother-in-law, Dennis Boone and his wife Vee of Somerset. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers in-law, Clyde Nelson and Louis Stipanovich. Family and friends will be received in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville on Friday from 1 to 4 p.m., the hour of services with Pastor Mike Martin officiating. All attending are asked to wear a mask and please social distance. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com



Published in Daily Courier on Nov. 4, 2020.
