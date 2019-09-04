|
Joseph L. Villaneuva, 31, of Connellsville, passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.
He was born Feb. 27, 1988, in Karlshure, Germany, a son of Jospeh G. Villaneuva Jr. of Connellsville and Donna Louise Snyder Villaneuva of Scottdale.
He was a 2007 graduate of Connellsville Area High School. He was employed as a non-clinical youth service worker for Adelphoi. He was a member of the BPO Elks #503 of Connellsville and a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church of Connellsville.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Brittany Strichko Villaneuva; his daughter, Emma Louise; paternal grandmother, Sue Villaneuva of Dunbar; maternal grandfather, James F. Snyder of Connellsville; his brother, Justin Villaneuva and his wife Cassandra of Morgantown, WVa.; his sister, Amanda Villaneuva of Scottdale; his stepmother, Maurita DeCara; his mother's companion, Gregrey Geckle; his father-in-law, Timothy Strichko; his brotherin law, Timothy Strichko; his stepbrother, Tristan Kozel; his aunts and uncles, Cheryl Villaneuva of Dunbar, Noel Villaneuva and his wife Robin of Dunbar, Josh Villaneuva and his wife Nikki of Masontown, Tammy Snyder and her husband James of Connellsville, and David Snyder and his wife Andrea of Connellsville; a nephew, Addison Parfitt; and many cousins, including Nicole Villaneuva and her fiancé Dale of Everson.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Pinky A. Snyder; and his paternal grandfather, Joseph G. Villaneuva Sr.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. Wednesday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, with the Rev. Dan Carr officiating.
Interment will follow in the Addison Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Elks Charities in memory of Joseph L. Villaneuva.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.