Joseph R. Price, 55, of Masontown, passed away Sunday afternoon, Oct. 25, 2020, at Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born Dec.19, 1964, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Rev. Arthur and Margaret "Peg" Price, who died Aug. 16, 1980, and Oct. 19, 2018, respectively.

He attended the former Morning Star Baptist Church, Scottdale.

Joseph was a graduate of Westmoreland Intermediate Unit of Greensburg in 1986.

Joseph is gone from our lives, but his memory will forever be cherished by his loving and devoted family: his siblings, Baron Price of Jeannette, Carolyn Price of Scottdale, Trudy Price of Clearwater, Fla., Yvonne Price of Fayetteville, N.C., Joyce Cheatham of Pittsburgh, La- Verne Whaley and husband Ron of Williamsport, Anita Vivio and husband Darrell of Scottdale, George Price of San Diego, Calif., William Price of Scottdale, Lisa Bundridge and husband Rev. Kevin Bundridge of Scottdale, Mark Price and wife Indy of Scottdale, and Kurt Price and wife Jennifer of Murrysville.

In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by three brothers, Jon Raymond Price (May 18, 1970), Marvin R. Price (Feb. 27, 1999), and Eugene Price (June 19, 2017).

A gathering of friends will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, the time of his memorial service, at Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, PA 15683, with his brother-in-law, the Rev. Kevin Bundridge, Pastor of Second Baptist Church, Mt. Pleasant, officiating.

Private inurnment will take place in Greenridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

Masks are REQUIRED to be worn, and social distancing must be maintained when in the funeral home.

