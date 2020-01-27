Home

Joseph R. Welty


1945 - 2020
Joseph R. Welty Obituary

Joseph Reuben Welty, 74, of Greensburg (formerly of Kingview), passed away at 11:50 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor, Hempfield Township.

Joe was born September 27, 1945, in Upper Tyrone Township, Fayette County, a son of the late Edward Nelson and Ada Belle (Greenawalt) Welty.

Years ago, Joe was employed with Upper Tyrone Township.

He was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joseph R. Welty Jr.; his three brothers, Nelson, Bill and Abraham Welty; and his three sisters, Sara Welty, Garnet Welty and Genevieve Lint.

Joe will be sadly missed by his loving family, his three daughters, Lisa Robertucci and her husband Chris, Betty Patton and her husband Michael, and Judy Hill, all of Scottdale; his five grandchildren, Brittany and Nicholas Robertucci and Casey, Cody and Chelsea Patton; and his great grandchildren, Jacob and Dean Brown.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724- 887-5300/www.fergusonfunerals.com). At the request of the decedent, there will be no viewing, visitation or service. Final resting place will be in Greenlick Cemetery.

The family extends appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff of Westmoreland Manor for their loving care. Love Lasts Forever!

