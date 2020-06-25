Joseph W. Layman Jr., 95 of Mountain View Senior Living, Greensburg, and formerly of Connellsville and Scottdale, died Friday evening, June 19, 2020, at Mountain View Senior Living with his family at his side..

He was born June 6, 1925, in Mendon, the son of the late Joseph W. and Susan Smith Layman.

Joe was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Scottdale, serving as a former board member and the superintendent for the church youth group while holding membership within the church for more than 60 years.

He was a graduate of Scottdale High School, Class of 1945. He was a veteran of the United States Army, enlisting on April 26, 1945, in Pittsburgh. He was attached to the 351st Regiment, Company F. He was the recipient of the Sharpshooter M1 rifle Medal, Army of Occupation Medal, World War II Victory Medal, and European-African-Middle Eastern Medal and attained the rank of Corporal.

He was a founding member of the Scottdale Senior Citizens Organization and a member of the Mt. Pleasant American Legion and the Connellsville V.F.W. Post.

Joe is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him: his loving and devoted children, Karen Louise Kelley and husband Donald of Connellsville, Joseph W. Layman III and wife Gail of Monarch, and Robin E. Bashioum and husband Charlie of Scottdale; his five grandchildren, Michael Kelley and fiancée Cathy of Everson, Kristna Peck and husband Denny of Markleysburg, Jeffrey Halfhill and wife Jessica of Connellsville, Heidi Spargur and husband Casey of Connellsville, and Monica Harvey of Pueblo, Colo.; two step-grandchildren, Sam Bashioum and wife Kelsea of Lancaster, S.C., and Matthew Bashioum of Scottdale; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to Joe's parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Grace L. Privette Layman (Oct. 29, 2006); four brothers, Clement, Alvie, Kenneth and Wendell Layman; and a sister, Elizabeth Davis.

A gathering of family and friends will be announced at a later date.

Private inurnment will take place in West Newton Cemetery.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Mountain View Senior Living and Redstone Hospice for all the love and compassion they shared with Joe during his lengthy stay.

