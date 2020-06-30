Joseph W. Layman, Jr., 95, of Mountain View Senior Living, Greensburg, and formerly of Connellsville and Scottdale, died Friday evening, June 19, 2020, at Mountain View Senior Living with his family at his side.

He was born June 6, 1925, in Mendon, the son of the late Joseph W. and Susan Smith Layman.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-6 p.m. Friday in the Frank Kapr Family Garden, 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, PA 15683, at which time his funeral service will begin with his minister.

Private inurnment will take place in West Newton Cemetery.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Mountain View Senior Living and Redstone Hospice for all the love and compassion they shared with Joe during his lengthy stay.

Visitors are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing according to CDC guidelines.

