Joseph W. Layman Jr.
1925 - 2020
Joseph W. Layman, Jr., 95, of Mountain View Senior Living, Greensburg, and formerly of Connellsville and Scottdale, died Friday evening, June 19, 2020, at Mountain View Senior Living with his family at his side.

He was born June 6, 1925, in Mendon, the son of the late Joseph W. and Susan Smith Layman.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-6 p.m. Friday in the Frank Kapr Family Garden, 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, PA 15683, at which time his funeral service will begin with his minister.

Private inurnment will take place in West Newton Cemetery.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Mountain View Senior Living and Redstone Hospice for all the love and compassion they shared with Joe during his lengthy stay.

Visitors are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing according to CDC guidelines.

To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, send flowers, send an online condolence, or to obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Service
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc
417 W Pittsburgh St
Scottdale, PA 15683
(724) 887-6110
