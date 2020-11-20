1/
Joseph W. Tesauro IV
Joseph W. Tesauro IV, 23, of South Connellsville, died Wednesday, Nov.18, 2020, at his home.

He was born Oct. 2, 1997, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Joseph W. III and Jennifer Kent Tesauro.

Joseph loved to hunt and fish, as well as dirt bikes and baseball.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Jordan Tesauro; a sister, Jadyn Tesauro; his maternal grandparents, Betsy and Spurgeon Kent of Connellsville; his paternal grandparents, Joseph W. Jr. and Cathleen Tesauro of South Connellsville; uncle, Spurgeon Kent and Keisha; aunt, Heather Kent; and cousins, Devon and Jenna Bartley and Kenny Wayne.

He was predeceased by two uncles, Jason and Christopher Tesauro.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, the hour of service, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, with the Rev. Dr. Marvin Watson officiating.

Interment will follow in the Normalville Cemetery.

Those attending will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family in memory of Joseph W. Tesauro IV.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Nov. 20, 2020.
