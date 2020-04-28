|
Josephine T. Kachinsky (Kaczynski), 102, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg.
Ms. Kachinsky was born March 18, 1918, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Julius and Victoria Chislia Kaczynski. She was a member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church and the former Transfiguration Parish. Josephine worked for many years in the housekeeping department for the former Frick Memorial Hospital, H.C. Frick Community Hospital and then Excela Health-Frick Hospital. She also had worked at the former Candyland Store. Josephine enjoyed cooking and baking for her family.
She is survived by her loving family: her sons, Eugene D. Kaczynski and his wife Joanne, and Ronald G. Kaczynski and his wife Janet, all of Scottdale. She also is survived by her seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and her five great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Josephine was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, John, Joseph, Julius, Jennie, Nellie, Margaret and Pearl.
Josephine asked that a "special thank you" be shared with the relatives and friends of her sons, the many church groups, and especially the entire staff of the St. Ann Home for the many years they spent sharing time with and caring for her.
Being mindful of the current medical guidelines for COVID-19, there will be no hours of public visitation. Services will be private for the family, with interment to follow in Transfiguration Cemetery.
A memorial Mass for Josephine will be celebrated at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant.
