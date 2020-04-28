Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Kachinsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine T. Kachinsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine T. Kachinsky Obituary

Josephine T. Kachinsky (Kaczynski), 102, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg.

Ms. Kachinsky was born March 18, 1918, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Julius and Victoria Chislia Kaczynski. She was a member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church and the former Transfiguration Parish. Josephine worked for many years in the housekeeping department for the former Frick Memorial Hospital, H.C. Frick Community Hospital and then Excela Health-Frick Hospital. She also had worked at the former Candyland Store. Josephine enjoyed cooking and baking for her family.

She is survived by her loving family: her sons, Eugene D. Kaczynski and his wife Joanne, and Ronald G. Kaczynski and his wife Janet, all of Scottdale. She also is survived by her seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and her five great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Josephine was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, John, Joseph, Julius, Jennie, Nellie, Margaret and Pearl.

Josephine asked that a "special thank you" be shared with the relatives and friends of her sons, the many church groups, and especially the entire staff of the St. Ann Home for the many years they spent sharing time with and caring for her.

Being mindful of the current medical guidelines for COVID-19, there will be no hours of public visitation. Services will be private for the family, with interment to follow in Transfiguration Cemetery.

A memorial Mass for Josephine will be celebrated at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant.

To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at: www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -