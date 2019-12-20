Home

Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Joyce A. Doppelheuer, 82, of Connellsville, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.

She was born Jan. 29, 1937, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Michael Kostelnik and the late Geraldine Coligan Bartholomai.

Joyce was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, and she loved animals, especially her cats.

She is survived by her children, Daniel Doppelheuer of Connellsville and Kathy Nicholson of Jeannette; sonin law, Carl E. Wiltrout Jr. of Connellsville; her grandchildren, Amber O'Casek of New Stanton, Melina Mitchell and her husband Bryan of Normalville, Justin Nicholson of Pittsburgh, and Andrew, Christopher and Alexander Wiltrout; her great-grandchildren, Cameron, Dominic, Lily and Mason; her sister, Judy Dodd of Elmira, N.Y.; her brother, Jim Bartholomai of Tennessee; her pet cats, Missy, Molly, Mandy, Bootsie and Sassy; and her dear friend, Karen Stimmel of South Connellsville.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Carl E. Doppelheuer; daughter, Carla Sue Wiltrout; and sister, Linda Kreinbrook.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in the Brooks funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, with the Rev. Kerri Clark officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

