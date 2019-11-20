|
|
Joyce Ann (Bennett) Jackson, 79, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in the Excela Health-Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
Mrs. Jackson was born Aug. 1, 1940, in Point Marion, the daughter of the late Eugene and Margaret Rheinhart Bennett.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Mt. Pleasant. Joyce attended Point Marion High School. She had been employed as the manager of the jewelry department for the former Kmart store. Joyce enjoyed traveling but most of all loved spending time with her family.
Joyce is survived by her loving and devoted family: her husband of 62 years, Donald W. Jackson; by her sons, Bryon (Donna) Jackson of Mt. Pleasant and Bret (Carrie) Jackson of New Stanton; by her six grandchildren; and by her eight great-grandchildren. She also is survived by her sisters, Elizabeth Mellot of Mercer and Mary Lou Tousley of Homestead, Fla.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Galone Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services for Joyce will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, with her pastor, the Rev. Robert Ellson, officiating.
Interment will be in the Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Mt. Pleasant Building Fund, 645 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666, in memory of Joyce Ann Jackson.
