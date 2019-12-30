|
Joyce L. Bartley, 72, unexpectedly passed away at home on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
Born April 11, 1947, Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony R. (Duke) and Lorraine I. Rulli; her husband, Bernard L. Bartley; brother, John R. Rulli; and her two lovable and playful pet dogs, Sissy Bird and Dexter.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Antoinette L. (William) Karlin, of Fenwick Island, Del., and grandchildren, Jacob and Nicole; son, James P. Gallagher (Beth) of Wilmington, Del., and grandchildren, Madison, Delaney, Chloe and Daisey; siblings, Anthony R. Rulli (Deborah) of Stephens City, Va., Mary M. Mack of Johns Creek, Ga., Ronald E. Rulli (Cindy) of Connellsville, and Lora R. Rulli of Connellsville; Joyce's loving fiance, Joseph B. Parker; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and her closest and dearest friends, Marcy Ozorowski, Velma Delligatti, and Joanne Fox; and her support group sponsor and friends.
Joyce was a lifelong resident of Connellsville, attended CJHS, Class of 1965, and she was a member of St Rita's Roman Catholic Church and its Christian Mothers and the Connellsville Area Garden Club. She enjoyed shopping, spending time with her family and grandchildren, dressing up in silly clothing for the annual neighborhood block party, and cooking wonderful meals, including her famous salad recipe for family and friends. Joyce picked up a hidden talent while with the garden club, creating exquisite floral arrangements that led to her beautifully decorated home for the holidays.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S First St., Connellsville, 724-628-9033. A Blessing Service will be held at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Rita's RC Church, 116 S. Second St., Connellsville, with Fr. Paul Lisik as Celebrant.
Interment will follow in St Rita's Cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life at the St. Rita's Bucci Social Hall immediately following interment.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.